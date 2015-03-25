 
  1. Football
  2. Coventry City

Coventry V Crawley Town at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

24 November 2017 10:54
Coventry forward Jodi Jones ruled out for rest of season with knee injury

Coventry forward Jodi Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury ahead of the visit of Crawley.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off against Stevenage in midweek and taken to hospital, where scans confirmed he had suffered cruciate damage.

Jones is the second City player ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after Tony Andreu also suffered a knee injury.

Liam Kelly's foot injury will be assessed but top scorer Duckens Nazon returns after a one-match ban.

Winger Enzio Boldewijn should be fit to retain his place in Crawley's starting XI.

The Dutchman hobbled off in the closing minutes of the midweek victory over Exeter but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Midfielder Jordan Roberts will be hopeful of a recall after he came off the bench to score twice against the Grecians.

Captain Jimmy Smith (hamstring) is unlikely to return, while midfielder Dean Cox, who has not played since early September, looks to be out of favour with manager Harry Kewell.

Source: PAR

