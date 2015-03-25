 
Coventry V Colchester at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

20 October 2017 10:55
Ryan Haynes ready to return for Coventry against Colchester

Ryan Haynes could make his first appearance of the season in Coventry's League Two clash with Colchester.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in pre-season but has made two appearances for Coventry's under-23 side, scoring against Bristol City this week.

Manager Mark Robins must decide whether to shuffle his pack after back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Accrington and Forest Green, with striker Stuart Beavon among those waiting in the wings.

Midfielder Tony Andreu is definitely out after suffering a serious knee injury last month that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Colchester will assess defender Kane Vincent-Young, who went off during the first half of the midweek win at Newport with a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Midfielder Doug Loft suffered cramp and was replaced at the break by Tom Lapslie, who is fit again after his groin problem.

Drey Wright has an ankle injury, while forward Kurtis Guthrie suffered a setback after his return from an ankle injury.

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics (ankle) continues his rehabilitation, along with winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior who are also still sidelined by knee problems.

Source: PAR

