Coventry V Chesterfield at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Laurence Maguire could return for Chesterfield's trip to CoventryCoventry boss Mark Robins has a number of players to check on ahead of Monday's clash with Chesterfield.Already without long-term injury victims Peter Vincenti, Tony Andreu, Liam Kelly and Jodi Jones, Robins saw Jordan Willis and Duckens Nazon forced off during Saturday's win over Carlisle.Willis picked up a dead leg but could be available, while Nazon is a major doubt after taking a blow to the hip.Jack Grimmer finished the match with his head bandaged but should be OK, while Rod McDonald will be assessed having missed out on Saturday with a combination of a chest infection, groin problem and his wife giving birth.Laurence Maguire could return to provide some relief to Chesterfield's defensive injury crisis.With right-back Scott Wiseman having to play centre-half, midfielder Robbie Weir - a doubt to even start on Saturday as he continued to recover from a bout of tonsillitis - was forced into the wider position against Colchester and earned rave reviews from assistant manager Nicky Eaden.Despite the Spireites keeping a clean sheet and ending a run of three defeats, Eaden admitted there was a reluctance to play players out of position, so Maguire is likely to be drafted in should he recover in time.Ian Evatt, Bradley Barry, Joe Anyon, Jordan Sinnott and Gozie Ugwu will all miss out, with a sickness bug also providing problems within the squad.

Source: PAR

