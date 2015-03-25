 
Coventry V Cheltenham at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

15 December 2017 09:45
Coventry pair Jordan Shipley and Duckens Nazon hope to start against Cheltenham

Midfielder Jordan Shipley and striker Duckens Nazon are fighting for their Coventry places to face Cheltenham.

The pair were hauled off at half-time of the 2-0 defeat at Morecambe last weekend and were replaced by Devon Kelly-Evans and Peter Vincenti.

The Sky Blues will again be without midfielder Liam Kelly, who is out for up to eight weeks with a heel problem.

Tony Andreu and Jodi Jones are out for the season with serious knee injuries.

Cheltenham have a doubt over defender Taylor Moor.

The on-loan Bristol City man suffered a knee injury towards the end of last weekend's win over Crewe, so the club are waiting on a specialist's report.

Striker Brian Graham has been carrying a hamstring problem and also struggling with illness, which saw him miss the Crewe game.

Defender Jordan Cranston is expected to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury, while forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) are also long-term absentees.

