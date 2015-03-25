Coventry V Cheltenham at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Midfielder Jordan Shipley and striker Duckens Nazon are fighting for their Coventry places to face Cheltenham.
The pair were hauled off at half-time of the 2-0 defeat at Morecambe last weekend and were replaced by Devon Kelly-Evans and Peter Vincenti.
The Sky Blues will again be without midfielder Liam Kelly, who is out for up to eight weeks with a heel problem.
Tony Andreu and Jodi Jones are out for the season with serious knee injuries.
Cheltenham have a doubt over defender Taylor Moor.
The on-loan Bristol City man suffered a knee injury towards the end of last weekend's win over Crewe, so the club are waiting on a specialist's report.
Striker Brian Graham has been carrying a hamstring problem and also struggling with illness, which saw him miss the Crewe game.
Defender Jordan Cranston is expected to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury, while forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) are also long-term absentees.
Source: PAR