Coventry V Carlisle at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Max out for Sky Blues?Coventry could be without striker Max Biamou against Carlisle on Tuesday.The Frenchman broke down with a hip problem in the warm up ahead of Saturday's 1-0 win over Port Vale and was replaced by Jordan Ponticelli.Rod McDonald is banned after the club opted not to appeal against his red card in the victory over Vale and he therefore starts his suspension.Tony Andreu is a doubt after limping off at the weekend with a knee problem while Mark McNulty was also forced off with a hamstring problem and could miss out.Carlisle manager Keith Curle is hoping his side can bounce back from a dismal defeat at Accrington.Curle, who kept his players locked in the dressing room for 90 minutes following the 3-0 loss, said he will "shoulder the responsibility" for the result and takes "full accountability and responsibility for what happened".With pressure mounting on the 53-year-old, he could make changes for Tuesday's trip.Striker Shaun Miller is pushing for a starting spot having come off the bench on Saturday, while Kelvin Etuhu was an unused substitute and may well feature at the Ricoh Arena.

Source: PAR

