Coventry 3-2 Wycombe - 22-Dec-2017 : Match Report

McNulty brace helps Coventry up to fourth in League Two after win over WycombeMarc McNulty bagged a brace as Coventry moved to within one point of the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two with a 3-2 win over Wycombe.McNulty scored either side of the interval, the second from the penalty spot, after Michael Doyle had opened the scoring as the Sky Blues surged up to fourth in the table.Wanderers had the opportunity to go third and despite fighting back from 2-0 down - thanks to Dan Scarr's strike and Joe Jacobson's penalty - McNulty's spot-kick ultimately proved the winner at the Ricoh Arena.It took just 14 minutes for Coventry to take the lead as Doyle delivered an almighty blow, collecting the ball marginally in the visitors' half before unleashing a belter from over 40 yards.Midfielder Jordan Shipley almost added a second in amazing fashion, as his corner came back off the crossbar.And McNulty found the back of the net for the fifth time in six games with a great solo strike in the 41st minute.The Sky Blues looked home and dry at 2-0 up before Scarr pulled one back deep into first-half stoppage time with a well-taken finish.And four minutes into the second half it was level with a penalty.Nathan Tyson was hauled down with Jacobson calmly slotting into the bottom left corner to level.But just moments later Luke O'Nien gave away a spot-kick down the other end with McNulty slamming home from 12 yards to secure the points.

Source: PA

