 
  1. Football
  2. Coventry City

Coventry 3-2 Wycombe - 22-Dec-2017 : Match Report

22 December 2017 10:08
McNulty brace helps Coventry up to fourth in League Two after win over Wycombe

Marc McNulty bagged a brace as Coventry moved to within one point of the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two with a 3-2 win over Wycombe.

McNulty scored either side of the interval, the second from the penalty spot, after Michael Doyle had opened the scoring as the Sky Blues surged up to fourth in the table.

Wanderers had the opportunity to go third and despite fighting back from 2-0 down - thanks to Dan Scarr's strike and Joe Jacobson's penalty - McNulty's spot-kick ultimately proved the winner at the Ricoh Arena.

It took just 14 minutes for Coventry to take the lead as Doyle delivered an almighty blow, collecting the ball marginally in the visitors' half before unleashing a belter from over 40 yards.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley almost added a second in amazing fashion, as his corner came back off the crossbar.

And McNulty found the back of the net for the fifth time in six games with a great solo strike in the 41st minute.

The Sky Blues looked home and dry at 2-0 up before Scarr pulled one back deep into first-half stoppage time with a well-taken finish.

And four minutes into the second half it was level with a penalty.

Nathan Tyson was hauled down with Jacobson calmly slotting into the bottom left corner to level.

But just moments later Luke O'Nien gave away a spot-kick down the other end with McNulty slamming home from 12 yards to secure the points.

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.