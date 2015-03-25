Coventry 2-1 Cheltenham - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Marc McNulty gets Coventry back to winning waysMarc McNulty fired Coventry back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off spots with the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Cheltenham.The Sky Blues have seen their promotion push falter in recent weeks, with just one league win in their last five, but they got back to winning ways at the Ricoh Arena courtesy of McNulty's fourth goal in five games.Tom Bayliss got the hosts off to the perfect start with the opening goal after two minutes, only for Mohamed Eisa to cancel out his effort before the break.But with just a quarter of an hour remaining, forward McNulty popped up with the winner.McNulty was unfortunate not to open the scoring as his strike was blocked into the path of Bayliss, whose deflected effort looped over goalkeeper Scott Flinders.It should have been two shortly afterwards when Max Biamou fired wide.Coventry keeper Lee Burge did really well to deny Eisa, before the striker did beat him in the 34th minute to level proceedings.A loose ball fell kindly to the forward, who dropped his shoulder to beat his man before smashing home.City were not to be denied, though, and McNulty neatly chipped Flinders after a superb lofted through ball from Duckens Nazon.

Source: PA

