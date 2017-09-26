Coutinho holding out for January Barca move, Everton in for unsettled PSG star

What the papers say

could be heading for a possible January exit from Liverpool after reportedly reiterating his desire to join Barcelona. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the LaLiga leaders have not given up on the 25-year-old, despite the Reds rejecting a bid of more than £100million from the Catalan side during the summer transfer window.

Everton are holding talks with Paris St Germain to sign star striker Edinson Cavani, according to Italian news site Tuttomercatoweb. The site reports that the club will meet with officials from PSG this week to discuss signing Cavani when the window opens. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jose Mourinho wants to secure new contracts for Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford before the January transfer window opens, according to the Independent. It follows news that Manchester United are preparing for contract talks with David De Gea in the next few weeks.

United are also eyeing up 16-year-old Italian rising star Pietro Pellegri, the Sun reports. The club will face competition from Chelsea, who have also reportedly shown interest in signing the youngster from Genoa. But the Sun reports that chairman Enrico Preziosi will only consider a sale if they receive around £40million.

Everton are believed to be interested in two Arsenal strikers as they attempt to strengthen their attack.



PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Madrid are plotting to make a bid for the Paris St Germain midfielder, according to Spanish sports magazine Don Balon. Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool were all linked with the star in the summer but a transfer failed to materialise.Serie A side Inter Milan are contemplating signing the West Ham forward in January, according to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

