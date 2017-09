Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has joined Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan.

The 6ft 8in Romanian has found first-team action hard to come by with the Premier League club following his move from Sunderland last year.

Both Watford and Deportivo confirmed on their official websites that Pantilimon, who won the League Cup while with Manchester City in 2014, has decided to head for LaLiga in a bid for regular football.

Source: PA

