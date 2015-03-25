 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Conte keen on England duo, United on alert with Madrid open to Bale sale

28 July 2017 07:39

The Sun reports that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to take ROSS BARKLEY and ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN to Stamford Bridge. The Italian is said to be planning a £50million swoop for the pair as he looks to beef up his 'home-grown' player pool ahead of the new season.

The Mirror reports Liverpool are expected to make a final bid for RB Leipzig midfielder NABY KEITA in excess of £70million. The Guinea international has reportedly instructed his advisers to look for a way out of Leipzig and Jurgen Klopp will hope he can wrap up a deal for a player the club has pursued all summer.

Also in the Mirror, it is reported that GARETH BALE could be allowed to leave Real Madrid and that has put Jose Mourinho on red alert. Manchester United have been interested in the Wales winger for a while and are said to have failed with a late £100million bid when he joined Real Madrid in 2013, but with Madrid's pursuit of Monaco hotshot Kylian Mbappe, Bale could become available.

The Sun reports that Arsenal's summer-long pursuit of Monaco winger THOMAS LEMAR could be about to come to a successful conclusion. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been after the France international despite the French outfit demanding £80million but it appears as if a deal for around £45million could be agreed upon, the newspaper says.

And finally, ESPN reports that Liverpool remain unmoved on their stance regarding PHILIPPE COUTINHO leaving the club. The Brazilian forward is a target for Barcelona but the Merseysiders do not want to sell and have told the Spanish giants he is not available for any price.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DIEGO COSTA: Sky Sports reports that AC Milan have joined the race for the Chelsea striker's signature.

LUCAS PEREZ: Spanish media outlet AS reports the Arsenal forward's representatives have travelled to London in an attempt to negotiate a return to Deportivo La Coruna.

Source: PA

