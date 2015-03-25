Cologne striker Anthony Modeste set for big-money move to China

Cologne striker Anthony Modeste appears on the verge of a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Frenchman, who scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga last season, behind only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski, is set to join Tianjin Quanjian for a reported 35 million euros (£30.8m).

Cologne chief executive Jorg Schmadtke told Kicker: "It is going in that direction, although it is not yet finalised."

The 29-year-old, who failed to score during an unsuccessful loan spell at Blackburn during their 2011/12 season which ended in relegation from the Premier League, joined Cologne from Hoffenheim in 2015.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.