 
  1. Football
  2. Wales

Coleman's future as Wales manager still up in the air

01 November 2017 11:24

Chris Coleman says he has "no idea" if he will continue as Wales manager after holding initial talks about staying in the job.

Coleman's current contract ends at the end of November after this month's friendlies against France and Panama.

The 47-year-old's position has been under scrutiny since last month's defeat to the Republic of Ireland cost them a place at the 2018 World Cup next summer.

"I have no idea if these are my last games," Coleman told a press conference near Cardiff.

"Initial talks have been undertaken since our last game, but we are no further forward. That's where we are."

Source: PA

