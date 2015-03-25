Colchester V Wycombe at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Colchester's Mikael Mandron banned on SaturdayColchester must do without forward Mikael Mandron through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Wycombe.On-loan Charlton striker Brandon Hanlan could come in for his first start, while Cameron James is expected to retain his place in defence as Frankie Kent has been sidelined by a knee problem.Midfielder Craig Slater is hopeful of soon shaking off a troublesome hip injury, while Doug Loft (calf), Kyel Reid (hip), Tariq Issa (abductor muscle) and Kurtis Guthrie (ankle) all continue their rehabilitation.Winger Courtney Senior, midfielder Brennan Dickenson and defender Luke Prosser are recovering from respective knee problems.Wycombe will give late fitness tests to Dominic Gape and Adebayo Akinfenwa.Midfielder Gape (foot) and striker Akinfenwa (thigh) are injury doubts after being brought off during last Saturday's home defeat to Luton.Forward Scott Kashket is a long-term absentee with a pelvic problem, while midfielder Sam Saunders and strikers Nathan Tyson and Paris Cowan-Hall are pushing for starts.Manager Gareth Ainsworth, who is celebrating five years in charge of the Chairboys this weekend, has no other selection concerns.

