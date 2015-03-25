Colchester V Morecambe at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Colchester attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics is pressing for a start for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Morecambe.
Szmodics, fit again from an ankle problem, came off the bench to score a late winner at Barnet.
Midfielder Sean Murray is still sidelined following knee surgery, while forward Kurtis Guthrie continues his protracted recovery from long-term ankle trouble.
Winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior also continue their rehabilitation from respective knee problems.
It remains to be seen whether Morecambe striker Rhys Turner makes his return to league action in the contest.
Turner played in the Checkatrade Trophy last week after missing three games due to a groin problem, then sat out Saturday's 2-1 victory over Wycombe. Luke Conlan was also absent for that victory.
Fellow defender Dean Winnard, who has played in only two of the last 13 matches in all competitions, will not be travelling.
And 20-year-old forward Reece Deakin is sidelined by a broken leg.
Source: PAR