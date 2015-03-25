Colchester V Mansfield at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Calf problem rules Tom Lapslie out of Colchester game against MansfieldColchester midfielder Tom Lapslie will miss the visit of Mansfield as he is set for a spell on the sidelines with a calf problem.U's boss John McGreal made six changes for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Gillingham, with fit-again forward Kurtis Guthrie expected to be in contention against the Stags.Sammie Szmodics faces around a month of recovery after suffering an ankle injury when coming on as a substitute at Grimsby.Defender Tom Eastman has been out with a hamstring problem, while winger Brennan Dickenson is making good progress as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, along with club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior.Hayden White may return for Mansfield after missing the last two games with a back problem.But captain Zander Diamond (groin) and midfielder Joel Byrom (foot) are still likely to be sidelined as they battle their injuries.Mansfield rejected an approach from Gillingham for their manager Steve Evans this week.Sky Bet League One Gillingham are looking for a new manager after Ady Pennock left the Priestfield Stadium at the end of last month.

Source: PAR

