Colchester V Forest Green at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Colchester head coach John McGreal is facing a mounting injury list as his team go in search of a first win of the new season against Forest Green.
Midfielder Craig Slater is carrying a hip problem, while on-loan Coventry midfielder Kyel Reid (ankle) and defender Ryan Jackson are also sidelined.
Forward Kurtis Guthrie (ankle), Ben Dickenson and defender Luke Prosser (both knee) also all continue their rehabilitation.
Striker Denny Johnstone has joined Scottish club St Johnstone on a season-long loan.
Veteran defender Mark Roberts is expected to make his Forest Green debut.
Roberts, 33, agreed a one-year deal at Rovers on Thursday after leaving Cambridge.
Jack Fitzwater is doubtful after being forced off in last week's 4-3 victory over Yeovil - Rovers' first win in the English Football League.
Omar Bugiel scored the winner in that topsy-turvy contest after coming on as a substitute and his reward could be a first start of the season.
