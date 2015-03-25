Colchester V Exeter at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Colchester will check on winger Doug Loft, who missed the defeat at Notts County with a shoulder problem.
Midfielder Craig Slater could be back in contention to start after returning to the squad following his hip injury.
Forward Kurtis Guthrie, who had an operation on his ankle during pre-season, played for the Under-23s on Monday, while Sean Murray is also stepping up his recovery following knee surgery.
Winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior are all working their way back from from respective knee problems.
Exeter could be without teenage right-back Kane Wilson.
The 17-year-old West Brom loanee rolled his ankle in the 3-3 FA Cup draw at Forest Green and faces a late fitness test.
Ryan Harley and Jordan Tillson will both travel after coming on as substitutes last weekend and reporting no ill-effects following long-term injuries.
Striker Robbie Simpson is also closing on a return to full fitness after breaking his ankle in March.
