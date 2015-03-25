Colchester V Exeter at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Colchester winger Doug Loft a doubt for Exeter matchColchester will check on winger Doug Loft, who missed the defeat at Notts County with a shoulder problem.Midfielder Craig Slater could be back in contention to start after returning to the squad following his hip injury.Forward Kurtis Guthrie, who had an operation on his ankle during pre-season, played for the Under-23s on Monday, while Sean Murray is also stepping up his recovery following knee surgery.Winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior are all working their way back from from respective knee problems.Exeter could be without teenage right-back Kane Wilson.The 17-year-old West Brom loanee rolled his ankle in the 3-3 FA Cup draw at Forest Green and faces a late fitness test.Ryan Harley and Jordan Tillson will both travel after coming on as substitutes last weekend and reporting no ill-effects following long-term injuries.Striker Robbie Simpson is also closing on a return to full fitness after breaking his ankle in March.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker