Colchester V Crewe at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Colchester's Tom Lapslie banned for Crewe clashTom Lapslie will miss Colchester's League Two clash with Crewe after picking up a one-match suspension for his red card in the goalless draw at Coventry City.The defender was sent off for two bookable offences, with the second yellow card highly questioned by Colchester but with club unable to mount any appeal.Kurtis Guthrie remains doubtful as he continues his protracted recovery from long-term ankle trouble.The 24-year-old striker has only featured twice this season as he battles his nagging injury.Crewe will be without captain Michael Raynes due to suspension.The defender was sent off during the home defeat to Accrington and he must serve a one-match ban.Chris Dagnall, Brad Walker and Sam Stubbs are among those players who will be hoping to be recalled to the starting line-up.Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia), James Jones (hip flexor) and George Ray (back) remain out injured but Jones should soon be back in full training following his operations.

Source: PAR

