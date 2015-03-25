Colchester V Crawley Town at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Colchester boss John McGreal to freshen up side for Crawley clashColchester boss John McGreal could freshen up his team with several new faces for the visit of Crawley.Deadline-day signings Brandon Comley, Nicke Kabamba and Sanmi Odelusi, who came on for the second half, were all among the substitutes for the defeat at Cambridge while on-loan Charlton forward Brandon Hanlan should also come into contention.Midfielder Kyel Reid (hip) will be assessed, while defender Ryan Inniss, who signed on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace, is recovering from a knee problem.Foward Kurtis Guthrie (ankle), Ben Dickenson and defender Luke Prosser (both knee) continue their rehabilitation.Crawley manager Harry Kewell may hand a debut to Northern Ireland Under-21 full-back Josh Doherty.The 21-year-old, who worked with the Australian at Watford, has signed from Irish Premiership club Ards, having left Leyton Orient in the summer.Kewell must decide whether to change a winning side, with the Reds having recorded back-to-back Sky Bet League Two wins without conceding a goal.Midfielder Jordan Roberts has staked his claim to retain a place in the starting XI after three goals in his last two appearances, including a brace in the 2-0 victory over Yeovil last time out.

Source: PAR

