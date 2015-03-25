Colchester V Chesterfield at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Colchester will check on the fitness of defender Ryan Inniss ahead of the visit of Chesterfield.
Centre-back Inniss, on loan from Crystal Palace, played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 3-1 home win over Crawley despite carrying a knee problem so will be assessed, along with midfielders Sean Murray and Kyel Reid (both hip) after they missed out.
Deadline-day signings Brandon Comley and Nicke Kabamba are expected to retain their place in the side, while Ryan Jackson could continue at right wing-back.
Foward Kurtis Guthrie (ankle), Ben Dickenson and defender Luke Prosser (both knee) continue their rehabilitation.
Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell has confirmed there will be changes following Saturday's 5-1 defeat at Crewe.
One such switch is likely to see Robbie Weir return in midfield after serving his one-match suspension.
The likes of Diego De Girolamo, Jordan Sinnott, Gozie Ugwu and Jak McCourt could also come into contention for starting places.
However, Connor Dimaio (ankle), Joe Rowley (shoulder) and Jerome Binnom-Williams (ankle) remain out injured.
