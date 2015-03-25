Colchester V Carlisle at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Carlisle still missing suspended duo as Colchester make long trip northCarlisle are still without suspended duo Richie Bennett and Tom Parkes for their Sky Bet League Two trip to Colchester.The pair both saw red against Crawley last month, with Bennett having two games still to serve and Parkes another three.Gary Liddle and Clint Hill should resume in defence while Parkes sits out.Reggie Lambe, Jamie Devitt and Jason Kennedy are among those hoping to earn promotion from bench duty.Colchester will be without striker Kurtis Guthrie, who has suffered a setback following his return from a long-term ankle injury.Defender Kane Vincent-Young and midfielder Doug Loft are both carrying hamstring problems, so will be assessed.Tom Lapslie has returned to training after the midfielder missed the U's past two matches with a groin problem.Midfielder Sammie Szmodics (ankle) continues his rehabilitation along with winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior who are all sidelined by knee problems.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker