Colchester V Carlisle at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

Carlisle are still without suspended duo Richie Bennett and Tom Parkes for their Sky Bet League Two trip to Colchester.
The pair both saw red against Crawley last month, with Bennett having two games still to serve and Parkes another three.
Gary Liddle and Clint Hill should resume in defence while Parkes sits out.
Reggie Lambe, Jamie Devitt and Jason Kennedy are among those hoping to earn promotion from bench duty.
Colchester will be without striker Kurtis Guthrie, who has suffered a setback following his return from a long-term ankle injury.
Defender Kane Vincent-Young and midfielder Doug Loft are both carrying hamstring problems, so will be assessed.
Tom Lapslie has returned to training after the midfielder missed the U's past two matches with a groin problem.
Midfielder Sammie Szmodics (ankle) continues his rehabilitation along with winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior who are all sidelined by knee problems.
