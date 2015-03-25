Colchester V Cambridge Utd at The Weston Homes Community Stadium : Match Preview

John McGreal could freshen up Colchester side for Cambridge gameColchester boss John McGreal could be tempted to shuffle his pack as the hectic festive period comes to a close against Cambridge.The U's boss has picked the same starting XI for the last four games, but with the clash against Cambridge being a fourth contest in 11 days, he could be tempted to bring some fresh legs into a side that drew 0-0 with Chesterfield on Saturday.Forward Kurtis Guthrie and midfielder Sean Murray are both options after coming off the bench against the Spireites.Sweeper Ryan Inniss has returned to training after a shoulder injury, as has winger Doug Loft. Club captain Luke Prosser, midfielder Courtney Senior and winger Brennan Dickenson are all working their way back from respective knee problems.Cambridge will be without suspended striker Jabo Ibehre for the trip.The veteran forward came on just after the hour in Saturday's 3-1 win against Crewe but was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Perry Ng in time added on.David Amoo came into the U's starting line-up against the Alex and scored, meaning he is likely to keep his place.Gary Deegan made a welcome return against the Alex after a spell on the sidelines with a broken foot and should continue after coming through 90 minutes unscathed, but Harrison Dunk and Paul Lewis (both knee) are out.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.