Colchester 5-1 Forest Green - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Colchester registered their first League Two win of the season in emphatic style, thrashing Forest Green 5-1.
The hosts took a fourth-minute lead through Kyel Reid's close-range strike after Sammie Szmodics' effort had been blocked following Drey Wright's cross.
Forest Green keeper Bradley Collins denied Reid before Colchester doubled their lead in the 21st minute through Frankie Kent, whose far-post header from Reid's accurate cross looped in.
The visitors halved the deficit less than two minutes later when Liam Noble's low 20-yard effort flew in off a post.
Szmodics twice went close before half-time while Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker thwarted Rovers striker Christian Doidge.
Colchester restored their two-goal advantage just after the hour when Szmodics fired in at the second attempt, after his initial effort from Tariq Issa's cross had been blocked on the line.
Kane Vincent-Young ran more than 50 yards to score with 16 minutes remaining and substitute Courtney Senior tapped in a fifth in stoppage-time after Collins denied Tommy O'Sullivan, as the U's racked up a big win.
