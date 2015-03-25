Colchester 5-1 Forest Green - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Five-star Colchester thrash Forest GreenColchester registered their first League Two win of the season in emphatic style, thrashing Forest Green 5-1.The hosts took a fourth-minute lead through Kyel Reid's close-range strike after Sammie Szmodics' effort had been blocked following Drey Wright's cross.Forest Green keeper Bradley Collins denied Reid before Colchester doubled their lead in the 21st minute through Frankie Kent, whose far-post header from Reid's accurate cross looped in.The visitors halved the deficit less than two minutes later when Liam Noble's low 20-yard effort flew in off a post.Szmodics twice went close before half-time while Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker thwarted Rovers striker Christian Doidge.Colchester restored their two-goal advantage just after the hour when Szmodics fired in at the second attempt, after his initial effort from Tariq Issa's cross had been blocked on the line.Kane Vincent-Young ran more than 50 yards to score with 16 minutes remaining and substitute Courtney Senior tapped in a fifth in stoppage-time after Collins denied Tommy O'Sullivan, as the U's racked up a big win.

