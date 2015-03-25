Colchester 3-1 Crewe - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Mikael Mandron nets brace as Colchester hit back to beat CreweMikael Mandron scored twice as hosts Colchester came from behind to beat Crewe 3-1.Chris Porter fired wide for Alex early on before they took a 22nd-minute lead through Jordan Bowery.His close-range effort at the far post from Chris Dagnall's cross squirmed in despite the best efforts of U's goalkeeper Sam Walker, following a well-worked move.Bowery fired wastefully wide at the second attempt from Zoumana Bakayogo's pass and Colchester equalised six minutes before half-time through Mandron, who calmly slotted home at the far post after Kyel Reid's corner had flown across the box.Brandon Hanlan bundled wide early in the second half and Mandron fired into the side-netting, while at the other end Dagnall's shot was acrobatically saved by Walker.But Colchester went ahead on the hour mark when Tom Eastman nodded in from close range after his shot from Brandon Comley's assist had come back off the crossbar.And 11 minutes later, Mandron converted Ryan Jackson's accurate cross from close range to wrap up Colchester's win.

Source: PA

