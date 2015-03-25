Colchester 2-0 Mansfield - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Sean Murray inspires Colchester to victory over MansfieldSean Murray scored one goal and made another as Colchester ran out 2-0 winners over visitors Mansfield.Mikael Mandron and Brandon Hanlan both went close for the Us early on, while at the other end, Will Atkinson's diving header sailed just wide.Colchester took the lead just before the half hour through Murray, who slotted home a low 20-yard shot after Kyel Reid had laid a free-kick off to him.And the hosts went further ahead five minutes later through Mandron, who brilliantly glanced home Murray's delightful ball at the far post for 2-0.Mansfield pressed hard for a route back into the game, with Danny Rose's spectacular diving header flying just over and Sam Walker pushing away Alex McDonald's powerful effort.With the clock ticking down, Murray was denied by Conrad Logan and sliced wide from a good position late on as Colchester claimed a notable victory.

