Colchester 2-0 Mansfield - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Sean Murray scored one goal and made another as Colchester ran out 2-0 winners over visitors Mansfield.
Mikael Mandron and Brandon Hanlan both went close for the Us early on, while at the other end, Will Atkinson's diving header sailed just wide.
Colchester took the lead just before the half hour through Murray, who slotted home a low 20-yard shot after Kyel Reid had laid a free-kick off to him.
And the hosts went further ahead five minutes later through Mandron, who brilliantly glanced home Murray's delightful ball at the far post for 2-0.
Mansfield pressed hard for a route back into the game, with Danny Rose's spectacular diving header flying just over and Sam Walker pushing away Alex McDonald's powerful effort.
With the clock ticking down, Murray was denied by Conrad Logan and sliced wide from a good position late on as Colchester claimed a notable victory.
