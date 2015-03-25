 
  1. Football
  2. Colchester United

Colchester 1-2 Wycombe - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

23 September 2017 05:44
Craig Mackail-Smith off and running for Wycombe

Craig Mackail-Smith's first Wycombe goal secured his side a hard-fought 2-1 win at Colchester.

Wycombe goalkeeper Scott Brown foiled Sammie Szmodics early on and Drey Wright also went close for the U's, while Mackail-Smith volleyed a good chance wide.

The Chairboys went ahead just after the half-hour through Nathan Tyson, who nodded in after Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker pushed away Mackail-Smith's long-range strike.

The home side pressed and Brown tipped over Szmodics' fine 20-yard effort before they levelled two minutes before the break through Brandon Hanlan, who fired in off the crossbar after being picked out by Wright.

Hanlan was denied by Brown just before half-time while Colchester went close to going ahead just after the hour when Ryan Inniss' header was hacked off the line by Joe Jacobson.

But Wycombe scored the winner midway through the second half when Mackail-Smith converted from close range after Dan Scarr's header from Jacobson's free-kick had hit a post.

Brown denied Hanlan and Wright but Walker saved from Adebayo Akinfenwa as Wycombe held on for victory.

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.