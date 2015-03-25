Colchester 1-2 Wycombe - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Craig Mackail-Smith off and running for WycombeCraig Mackail-Smith's first Wycombe goal secured his side a hard-fought 2-1 win at Colchester.Wycombe goalkeeper Scott Brown foiled Sammie Szmodics early on and Drey Wright also went close for the U's, while Mackail-Smith volleyed a good chance wide.The Chairboys went ahead just after the half-hour through Nathan Tyson, who nodded in after Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker pushed away Mackail-Smith's long-range strike.The home side pressed and Brown tipped over Szmodics' fine 20-yard effort before they levelled two minutes before the break through Brandon Hanlan, who fired in off the crossbar after being picked out by Wright.Hanlan was denied by Brown just before half-time while Colchester went close to going ahead just after the hour when Ryan Inniss' header was hacked off the line by Joe Jacobson.But Wycombe scored the winner midway through the second half when Mackail-Smith converted from close range after Dan Scarr's header from Jacobson's free-kick had hit a post.Brown denied Hanlan and Wright but Walker saved from Adebayo Akinfenwa as Wycombe held on for victory.

Source: PA

