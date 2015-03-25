Colchester 0-0 Morecambe - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Colchester and Morecambe played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw in a game of few chances at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.
U's substitute Drey Wright came closest to breaking the deadlock late on with a fine dipping long-range strike that crashed against the crossbar.
Colchester made a bright start and Mikael Mandron's downward header was saved by Morecambe keeper Barry Roche, who also held onto Ryan Inniss' volley.
But Steven Old nodded inches wide at the far post for Morecambe midway through the first half after Alex Kenyon's free header from Aaron Wildig's corner had picked him out.
And Colchester keeper Sam Walker pulled off a smart save at his near post to deny Wildig, following Frankie Kent's sloppy back-pass.
Inniss went close again for Colchester early in the second half but both sides struggled to create meaningful opportunities as the clock ticked down.
Colchester's Sammie Szmodics missed his kick in a good position late on after being picked out by substitute Kyel Reid but the spoils were shared.
