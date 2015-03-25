 
Clinton Njie leaves Tottenham for Marseille

16 July 2017 12:39

Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

The Cameroon forward was on loan with the Ligue 1 club last season, having failed to secure a regular role at White Hart Lane.

The 23-year-old did not start a single Premier League game for Spurs, making eight substitute appearances after arriving from Lyon in a deal reportedly worth more than Â£8million.

After returning to France he scored four times in 22 outings for OM.

Tottenham tweeted: "We have reached agreement with @OM_Officiel for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie. We wish Clinton all the best for the future."

Source: PA

