 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri looking for a managerial return

24 May 2017 01:24

Claudio Ranieri is eager to return to management and revealed he would lead another team in England.

The former Leicester boss has been without a managerial job since being sacked by the Foxes in February, less than a year after leading the club to a remarkable Premier League title.

He has been linked with replacing fellow Italian Walter Mazzarri at Watford, while he is among the favourites for the Crystal Palace job after Sam Allardyce resigned on Tuesday.

Ranieri said he is looking to return to the dugout as he chases more managerial success.

The Italian told Sky Sports News: "I'm very stimulated to make another great season."

When asked about reports linking him with the vacancy at Watford, Ranieri said they were "only rumours".

He then added: "I feel as well a European coach. Italy, Spain, France, England for me is okay."

Source: PA

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.