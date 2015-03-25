 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri draws line under Leicester as he's unveiled as new Nantes boss

26 June 2017 05:39

Claudio Ranieri insisted he had moved on from his title-winning spell at Leicester as he was unveiled as the new coach of Ligue 1 club Nantes.

The Italian led the Foxes to a remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016 but was sacked just months later with the club in relegation trouble.

Ranieri is now back in football management with French club Nantes and during his press conference he spoke of his desire to leave his time at Leicester in the past.

"It was fantastic to win the title with Leicester," Ranieri was quoted as saying by fcnantes.com.

"The love that people showed me was fantastic.

"The motivation is always very strong. My love for football and the players are always very strong. The ground I miss a lot.

"But we must forget Leicester and work with humility.

"Leicester remains something unique. I arrive in a club that has eight titles. I am honoured to be here."

Source: PA

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.