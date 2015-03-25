Clark Carlisle pictured with new baby daughter

Clarke Carlisle has been pictured smiling with his new baby daughter only months after suffering a setback in his battle with depression.
A photo released by BBC Radio 5 Live shows the former Professional Footballers’ Association chairman holding the baby.
Carlisle was reported missing by his wife Carrie in September as he struggled with a relapse of depression before returning to his family after being found by a man in Liverpool.
The 38-year-old has spoken extensively of his struggle with mental health issues and in 2014 spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after being hit by a lorry.
Source: By Press Association Sport staff