Clarets Out to Spoil Howe's Birthday

Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe today celebrates his 40th birthday but Burnley, following the huge disappointment of another last minute injury time defeat to Arsenal now behind them, travel to the Vitality Stadium to ruin tonight's party under the floodlights, Kick-off 19.45.





The ground is the smallest in the Premier League with a capacity of just 11,360. Roger East is the match referee and hopefully this is a good omen for Sean Dyche's team as Bournemouth were beaten 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season, when East was officiating.

Ten years after nearly going out of existence, Bournemouth are now enjoying their third season in the English Premier League. Eddie Howe who is still only a lad as far as management goes, must take much of the credit for this monumental rise to the top of the English game.

Howe has always been complimentary about his previous employer since he returned to Bournemouth in 2013. He gives all the credit to Sean Dyche and his team for where the club are today and is still popular among most Burnley fans. Unlike a certain John Bond who also managed both clubs.

Burnley will be determined to bounce back from only their third defeat of the season, in the same way they did after defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City earlier in the season.

Tonight's task in hand is a tough one though for the Clarets. Bournemouth looked like they might be in trouble earlier this season after losing their first four league games. They have however turned this bad start around and are one of the form teams of the division at the moment.

Huddersfield were thrashed 4-0 in Bournemouth's last home game, and three consecutive clean sheets and no defeats in November means the Cherries will go into the game in a very confident frame of mind.

Sam Vokes started his footballing career in the Bournemouth youth team and was given his football league debut by the club as a 17 year old. It would be nice if he could score the winner and repeat the feat he pulled off at Southampton.



Bournemouth will however, also have a big job to accomplish if they are going to pick up points from tonight's game. The football Burnley are currently playing under the auspices of Sean Dyche is simply the best that many Burnley fans have seen in their lives. Every Burnley player was outstanding against the lucky Gunners and Johann Berg Gudmundsson produced a truly world class performance.

The resolute James Tarkowski was harshly adjudged to foul the skydiving Aaron Ramsey and is presented with an early opportunity to put his momentary lapse against Lee Mason's boys behind him.

Cherries danger man Callum Wilson has already scored a hat trick this season and ex-Blackburn Rovers wide man Josh King showed last season in the corresponding fixture that he knows where the goals can be found.

I think Bournemouth will present the Clarets with a harder game than Arsenal and the Burnley players will need to be once again at the top of their game to come away with anything from what promises to be a great clash to commemorate Howe's birthday bash.

