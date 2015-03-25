 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Cityâ€™s winning run ends with defeat to Shakhtar

06 December 2017 09:45

Manchester City slumped to their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League Group F game.

First-half goals from Brazilian pair Bernard and Ismaily stunned Pep Guardiola’s side on a freezing night at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, with Sergio Aguero’s injury-time penalty too late to affect the outcome.

The result mattered little for City, with top place in the group already assured, but the tame end to their dazzling 20-game winning streak was hardly the ideal preparation for this weekend’s Manchester derby.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.