City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to the defender's signature, according to The Times.

City are supposedly ready to pay Southampton more than £50million and give Van Dijk a five-year contract worth about £180,000 a week, nearly four times his present salary.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report that Pep Guardiola is also interested in Monaco defender BENJAMIN MENDY and striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, although the latter's £113million valuation means City are unlikely to compete with Real Madrid unless the price comes down.

The Mail also suggest England goalkeeper JOE HART is seeking guarantees of first-team football at his next club, with City looking to offload the 30-year-old for £20million.

Across the city, Manchester United have turned down a £60million Real Madrid offer for DAVID DE GEA, according to Sky sources.

Real's offer is more than three times the £18million United paid Atletico Madrid for the Spain number one in 2011 - and almost double the current record fee for a goalkeeper.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Swansea City waiting on formal bid from Turkish giants Galatasaray for Bafetimbi Gomis https://t.co/t2olZz6MlF — Swansea City Online (@SwanseaCityLive) May 31, 2017

Rangers move closer to move for former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jackhttps://t.co/FDuyRXepMF pic.twitter.com/7ri9SPiYsF — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) May 31, 2017

???? Tottenham take important step towards paying for new stadium with £400m finance deal | ??@TomCStandard #THFC https://t.co/tn7aXLEe1t — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 31, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC: The Swede's agent, Mino Raiola, told talkSPORT Ibrahimovic is keen to stay at Old Trafford, despite the possibility of not playing again this year because of a knee injury.

RYAN SESSEGNON: The Daily Mirror say Manchester United will battle with Tottenham to sign the Fulham full-back, who could be available for around £15million.

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO: The Independent report that Chelsea are in talks with Monaco a £42million deal for the 22-year-old midfielder.

