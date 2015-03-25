 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

City consider activating Messi's release clause, Ibrahimovic to be re-sign for United

21 August 2017 08:52

Barcelona have already seen one of their star name players leave in a world-record transfer deal against their will, and it could be about to happen again.

The Daily Record reports that Manchester City officials have met with representatives of Lionel Messi as they consider activating his £275million release clause.

It could be the end of an era at Barca, as the Daily Mail reports Andres Iniesta is yet to sign a new deal with less than 12 months left on his current contract.

Arsenal have offered Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain a new contract to ward off interest from Chelsea, according to the Daily Star.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KEVIN WIMMER - Tottenham have sanctioned a move for the Austrian defender, and Tony Pulis is weighing up whether to bring him to West Brom, according to the Birmingham Mail.

WILLIAM CARVALHO - Sky Sports reports West Ham are finally close to sealing a deal for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG - Chelsea and AC Milan have been alerted after the striker said he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, the Sun reports.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash