City consider activating Messi's release clause, Ibrahimovic to be re-sign for United

Barcelona have already seen one of their star name players leave in a world-record transfer deal against their will, and it could be about to happen again.

The Daily Record reports that Manchester City officials have met with representatives of Lionel Messi as they consider activating his £275million release clause.

It could be the end of an era at Barca, as the Daily Mail reports Andres Iniesta is yet to sign a new deal with less than 12 months left on his current contract.

Arsenal have offered Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain a new contract to ward off interest from Chelsea, according to the Daily Star.

KEVIN WIMMER - Tottenham have sanctioned a move for the Austrian defender, and Tony Pulis is weighing up whether to bring him to West Brom, according to the Birmingham Mail.

WILLIAM CARVALHO - Sky Sports reports West Ham are finally close to sealing a deal for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG - Chelsea and AC Milan have been alerted after the striker said he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, the Sun reports.

