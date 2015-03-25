 
City add Brazilian youngster

15 July 2017 03:54

Manchester City have s igned Brazilian Under-20 international of Douglas Luiz from Vasco Da Gama.

The midfielder, 19, has penned a five-year deal with the Premier League club. City's d irector of football Txiki Begiristain said on the club's official website: "Douglas is an exciting player with great potential. Everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game."

On Friday, City confirmed a deal to bring in defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham in a deal that could reach Â£ 50million.

Source: PA

