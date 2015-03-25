 
Chris Hughton will use his squad for Carabao Cup clash with Barnet

21 August 2017 02:39

Brighton boss Chris Hughton must strike a balance between rotating his squad and rediscovering that winning feeling against Barnet.

The promoted Seagulls have endured a tough start to life in the Premier League with back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Leicester.

But they have the chance to get a victory under their belts when they host the League Two Bees in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

"I will use the squad," Hughton told the club website.

"It's a good opportunity for me to use the players that haven't played yet or missed a few games in pre-season. These players will have a chance to play.

"But when you are on the back of a few defeats, you want to get that feeling back again.

"We had been used to that in the last couple of seasons and it's a good feeling. We're desperate to get that back, and this is our next opportunity, so hopefully we can do it then."

Hughton will be forced into some changes as he will be without Izzy Brown, Steve Sidwell and Glenn Murray.

Chelsea loanee Brown has a hamstring injury, midfielder Sidwell a minor back problem and striker Murray an ankle knock.

Hughton hopes to hand a debut to Jose Izquierdo, subject to international clearance, after Albion paid a club-record fee to land the Colombia winger from Club Brugge.

Izquierdo told the club website: "I have been waiting for the moment to play for a long time, since I arrived in Brighton.

"I came here to train and reach my level for Brighton, and I cannot wait to play my first game."

Source: PA

