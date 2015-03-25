Chris Hughton expects Bournemouth's form to turn a corner soon

Brighton manager Chris Hughton warned his team there is "certainly far more to come" from winless Bournemouth.

The Seagulls head to the Vitality Stadium for Friday night's televised Premier League clash on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over West Brom, which was their first since returning to the top flight.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 at Arsenal to leave Eddie Howe's men pointless from four league games so far.

Nevertheless, Hughton feels with the likes of England forward Jermain Defoe, Dutch defender Nathan Ake and veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic having bolstered Bournemouth's squad over the summer, there can be no room for complacency.

"When you are looking at any side and the quality in this division, if this is deemed a poor start by Bournemouth, it wouldn't be the first time it's happened," Hughton said.

"When you are at a club like Bournemouth that have only recently been in the Premier League, you can have good and bad periods, but what they have always done is come through them.

"They have a lot of quality in the team and I have no doubt it will only be a short period of time before they start turning those results around, because of the experience they have had in the last few seasons.

"Probably by the standards they have had, they will be disappointed, but there is certainly far more to come from them."

Hughton hopes last weekend's victory at the Amex Stadium will lift his squad for the challenge ahead.

"I would like to think that it will have an effect, because that is what our game is all about, trying to go on good runs an build confidence from a good performance or good result," the Brighton boss said at a press conference.

"What we had against West Brom on Saturday was both, certainly a good result that we wanted and needed, but also a very good performance.

"It is a tough place to go on a Friday night under the floodlights, but I just hope we can take some of that confidence from Saturday's game."

Brighton have also been busy in the summer transfer window, with German midfielder Pascal Gross netting twice against the Baggies to open his account following a move from I ngolstadt.

Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo, though, was left on the bench.

Hughton believes the Â£13.5m arrival from Brugge will soon adapt to life in the English top flight.

"It is a little bit of an unusual situation when you've spent the money that we did on somebody of his ability and quality, but he certainly understands that he came here with not the same (fitness) levels as everybody else," the Brighton boss said.

"But if we are in a situation where we need to use him from the off, then there is no doubt he is ready now and he will get his opportunities."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.