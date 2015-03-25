Chris Gunter backs Wales team-mate Aaron Ramsey to ignore Arsenal critics

Chris Gunter expects room-mate Aaron Ramsey to put his Arsenal criticism behind him and help Wales stay in the frame for World Cup qualification.

Ramsey bore the brunt after Arsenal's dismal performance at Liverpool on Sunday when he was criticised for failing to protect the defence in the Gunners' 4-0 defeat.

The midfielder was also attacked by media pundits and fans for being in conversation with the Arsenal bench while Liverpool counter-attacked to open the scoring.

But Gunter said Ramsey - who came off at half-time after suffering a kick to the calf but is fit for Saturday's crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff - pays no notice of the brickbats which come his way.

"It does feel like Aaron is a scapegoat sometimes," Gunter said. "But if he is a scapegoat then good luck to everyone else.

"He gets criticised for being too attacking, but three weeks ago he was the best midfielder for getting into the box. You can't have it both ways.

"But it wouldn't bother him. He's the guy who has scored the winner in two of the last four FA Cup finals."

Former Cardiff players Gunter and Ramsey go back a long way, to the Wales Under-12 team 16 years ago to be precise.

And the pair have been there for each other ever since when the going has got tough for club and country.

"I remember six years ago when I was at Forest," said Reading defender Gunter.

"We'd both played on the Sunday and met up with Wales in the evening.

"We'd lost 4-1 to West Ham at home and Aaron was in the Arsenal side that had lost 8-2 to Man United.

"We got into the room and just looked at each other as you would, but within 20 minutes you're with your mates and it's put aside.

"Coming away with Wales, whether things are really good at the club or not, it's a good atmosphere to lift you."

Gunter is set to become only the third Welshman - and the second outfield player after Gary Speed - to reach the 80-cap mark against Austria.

Wales, who follow the Austria game with a trip to Moldova on Tuesday, are playing catch-up in Group D as they trail Serbia and the Republic of Ireland by four points with four games remaining.

But Gunter insisted: "I feel it's in our hands. It's a big game, but we've experienced this feeling for a couple of years now.

"Every time we met up it was the biggest game in Welsh football for 15 years, then the next one would be 25 years, then 50, then it was for ever.

"But I've been in campaigns where the challenge was just to get to the position we're in now and be in with a shout with four games to go.

"The fans will see on Saturday that we are as desperate as them (to qualify) and we care as much as them."

Source: PA

