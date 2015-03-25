Chris Coleman relieved after Wales survive 'scary' night in Chisinau

Chris Coleman expressed his relief after Wales survived a "scary" night in Chisinau to boost their World Cup qualifying hopes with a 2-0 win over Moldova.

Wales had to wait until the final 10 minutes for Hal Robson-Kanu and Aaron Ramsey to secure the victory which moves them into second place in Group D.

Ramsey's deflected clincher came in stoppage time - just seconds after Wayne Hennessey had produced a brilliant fingertip save to deny Andrei Cojocari an equaliser.

"I would rather say that was scary, but we got three points," Coleman said.

"Once we got the first one I felt we'd win it. They could have scored at other end but it didn't matter. It's all about the wins at the moment, rather than saying we were brilliant but we did not score.

"We've been here before and that experience will stand us in good stead. We can only do what we can do, take care of business."

The win took Wales above the Republic of Ireland into second spot in Group D.

The Republic lost 1-0 to Serbia in Dublin and are now one point behind Wales with two games left to play.

Wales also host the Republic in the final qualifier in Cardiff, and that could resolve second spot - and a possible play-off place - with Serbia now looking strong favourites to win the group.

"It is in Serbia hands," Coleman said.

"A draw would have been quite good in Dublin. Ireland winning would have been better. Fair play to Serbia, they set the pace. It's theirs to lose.

"If we have to get through the play-off, no problem. Absolutely, no problem at all. We said we had to win the last four games. 50 per cent is done.

"We've got a huge game in Tblisi next (against Georgia), we have to try to keep it alive and keep going."

Wales were once more indebted to the rich promise of Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn for their victory.

The 17-year-old had scored a weekend winner on his debut against Austria after coming on as a substitute in the final quarter.

This time Woodburn had half an hour to make an impact, and it was his superb run and cross which set up the opener for Robson-Kanu.

"It was harder for him in some ways," Coleman said.

"His experience was harder than in Cardiff, as we're a long way from home, the magnitude of this game as a point was no good.

"So for him to come on in a game, where it was frustrating for us most of the evening, and to do what he did then he needs another huge pat on the back.

"He's so young, but he showed again that he's good enough and capable enough."

Source: PA

