Chris Coleman only focused on France friendly as new Wales contract looms

10 November 2017 08:54

Chris Coleman insists it is "business as usual" for Wales in Paris on Friday even though his own future remains uncertain.

Coleman is expected to commit to a new two-year contract after Wales' friendlies against France and Panama in the next five days.

But as it stands, these two games could mark the end of Coleman's near six-year tenure with his current deal running out at the end of the month.

"I don't know how else to approach it, I've only got one way of working with this lot," Coleman said on the eve of Wales' first trip to the Stade de France.

"I wouldn't dare take my foot off the gas because they deserve everything - it's business as usual.

"I don't look at these two games and think it's the end.

"At the end of this camp we'll start to talk again, but as of now I'm working in the same way as I've always worked.

"At this level of football, you've got to max out. If it's not enough then it's not enough.

"But I've got the same focus, hunger and desire to make sure we're competitive as a nation and that hasn't changed."

Coleman will name a familiar side to take on France, albeit one without the injured Gareth Bale.

Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and skipper Ashley Williams will start, while emerging talents Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks are expected to play some part against Panama in Cardiff next Tuesday.

"I've picked a team with a lot of experience to take on France," Coleman said.

"Panama will be just as tough for different reasons, but being a home game it gives our lesser experienced players the chance to get some minutes to see what it's all about.

"Both games are just as important to us. It's good for the guys to come up against a top international team and it will be good for the younger players to get some experience in the second game.

"We're always trying to grow our pool of players and the earlier the youngsters can get minutes under their belt the better we'll be as a nation."

These two games will be Wales' last action until they take part in the China Cup next March.

The four-team tournament in the southern Chinese city of Nanning will include China, Uruguay, Wales and the Czech Republic, and the Dragons' participation has been welcomed by skipper Williams.

"It's something different for us, we want to be involved and we want to win it," Williams said.

"To travel to a different part of the world will be good for the squad.

"The more time we can spend with each other on trips like that the better it will be on the field."

Source: PA

