Chris Coleman impressed as Wales exorcise demons in Serbia

Chris Coleman felt Wales had learned the lessons of history as Aaron Ramsey gave more than a passing nod to it himself in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Serbia.

Wales were thrashed 6-1 on their last visit to Serbia nearly five years ago, a result which almost ended Coleman's tenure before it had properly began.

But this time Wales stayed in the race for 2018 World Cup qualification after Ramsey had scored a Panenka penalty, coolly chipping his spot-kick past Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic who had dived the opposite way.

Named after Czechoslovakia's Antonin Panenka, who scored the winner in a shoot-out against West Germany in the 1976 European Championship final, the original actually came at the same Belgrade ground where Ramsey displayed incredible composure 41 years on.

"I'm pretty sure that he (Ramsey) probably hasn't even seen it," manager Coleman said of the Panenka spot-kick.

"It's identical. It's what we thought as soon as he did it.

"But I don't think that would have been in Aaron's thinking.

"I didn't see that coming if I'm honest with you.

"But I had no doubt he'd score because he's playing with such confidence at the moment, his overall performance was absolutely outstanding.

"He seems to thrive on that responsibility, it's not the first time he's run a game for us. His input was immense."

Wales remain four points behind Group D leaders Serbia, who stay top after second-placed Republic of Ireland were held 1-1 by Austria in Dublin.

Suspended talisman Gareth Bale was missing, but it looked as if Wales would hang on after Ramsey's 35th-minute spot-kick.

But Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, just as he had done in a 1-1 draw at Cardiff in November, proved Serbia's saviour again with a 73rd-minute equaliser.

It was a far cry, however, from Wales' 2012 visit to Novi Sad which saw them crushed in embarrassing fashion.

"I think we learned a lot from Serbia five years ago when we were beaten heavily, so we knew we had to come here and play hard," Coleman said.

"We had a game plan and the players stuck to that, I'm really proud of them.

"I felt at the end we were looking to win it, we had two or three breakaways where it could have been different.

"It was a tough game but, overall, we'll be happier with a point than Serbia.

"It was a game we couldn't lose against a good team, but we thrived on that pressure and I'm really proud of the team.

"The group is still very much in the balance. We're still chasing, four points, but let's see what happens."

Serbia manager Slavoljub Muslin felt his side had struggled to rise to the occasion at the start with the Rajko Miti? Stadium close to capacity.

"We didn't start very well, maybe the full house and supporters added too much pressure for the players," Muslin said.

"They were too eager to win and impress, that's why they didn't start well.

"There is disappointment with the draw, but we kept first place in the group thanks to the draw between Ireland and Austria."

Source: PA

