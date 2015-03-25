 
Chesterfield V Yeovil at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:37
Chesterfield caretaker boss Guy Branston set to make changes against Yeovil

Chesterfield caretaker boss Guy Branston will make some changes for what is expected to be his final game in charge against Yeovil.

Branston said at his pre-match press conference that striker Kristian Dennis will come back into his thoughts, having been an unused substitute for the defeat at Luton, as he wants a more attacking team on Tuesday night.

That might also mean more prominant roles for the likes of Reece Mitchell, Gozie Ugwu and Delial Brewster.

Defender Bradley Barry is still suspended for the Spireites, who ideally would like to make a permanent managerial appointment within the next 48 hours ahead of Saturday's home game with Cheltenham.

Yeovil defender Daniel Alfei is an injury doubt after sustaining a knock in Saturday's home draw against Port Vale.

Alfei was replaced by Matt Worthington at right-back after 10 minutes and will be monitored by manager Darren Way.

On-loan Southampton striker Olufela Olomola (leg) played for 73 minutes after returning from a two-game absence to start at the weekend and is expected to be in contention.

Way has reported no other new injury problems as the Glovers bid to halt a four-game losing league run on the road this season.

Source: PAR

