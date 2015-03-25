Chesterfield V Port Vale at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Scott Wiseman free to face Port ValeChesterfield defender Scott Wiseman is available to face Port Vale despite being sent off last weekend.Wiseman's red card in the 2-0 defeat at Notts County has been rescinded after an appeal and he is likely to keep his place at centre-half.Jordan Sinnott is fit again after a thigh problem and is an option for Blues boss Gary Caldwell should he wish to make changes to his team, along with Reece Mitchell, Charlie Wakefield, Delial Brewster, Laurence Maguire and Jak McCourt.Jerome Binnom-Williams (ankle) and Joe Rowley (shoulder) remain out as Chesterfield look to halt their three-match losing start to the campaign.Port Vale have been hit by a double injury blow with the loss of midfielder Danny Pugh and forward Anton Forrester.Pugh suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to Wycombe and could be missing until November while Forrester faces four months out with a thigh problem sustained in the warm-up to that game.They join Rob Lainton on the sidelines, with the goalkeeper likely to be out another fortnight with a thigh injury.Defender Gavin Gunning is available again after suspension while forward Tyrone Barnett (hamstring) will be assessed.

