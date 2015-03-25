 
Chesterfield V Morecambe at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 05:26
New Chesterfield boss Jack Lester to ring the changes for Morecambe clash

Chesterfield boss Jack Lester is expected to make changes to his team for the visit of Morecambe.

Lester named an unchanged side against Lincoln last weekend following victory at Rotherham in the Checkatrade Trophy, the Spireites' first win in 10 matches, but he was disappointed by the display at Sincil Bank.

Jordan Sinnott and Kristian Dennis, who scored Chesterfield's goal in the 2-1 loss to the Imps, are among those players with claims for a recall.

It is hoped Sam Hird will train on Friday but it remains to be seen if he will return to the squad, although it is too soon for both Tommy Lee (knee) and Zak Jules (hamstring).

Morecambe will be without Kevin Ellison as he begins his suspension.

Ellison must serve a three-match ban after being sent off in the 1-0 loss to Crawley last weekend.

Fellow midfielder Garry Thompson missed that game due a groin problem and will sit things out once again.

Defender Dean Winnard and forward Adam McGurk (hamstring) also remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

