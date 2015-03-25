Chesterfield V Luton at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Kristian Dennis a doubt for ChesterfieldTop scorer Kristian Dennis is an injury concern for Chesterfield ahead of the visit of League Two leaders Luton.The 14-goal striker is nursing a knock following the defeat at Accrington last weekend and he will be assessed along with fellow forward Chris O'Grady.The struggling Spireites' injury problems show few signs of easing with Bradley Barry still a week or two away from being back in contention and Gozie Ugwu nearer a month from full fitness.Sam Hird (thigh) and Ian Evatt (knee) may not play again this season while fellow centre-half Scott Wiseman is still suspended.Luton will again be without defender Alan Sheehan at the Proact Stadium.Sheehan is serving the second game of a three-match ban for the red card he picked up against Lincoln.Akin Famewo impressed in Sheehan's place in the EFL Trophy against Peterborough on Tuesday and could retain his spot this weekend.Scott Cuthbert (groin) and Alan McCormack (calf) remain long-term absentees.

