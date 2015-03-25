Chesterfield V Exeter at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Defender Jerome Binnom-Williams hands Chesterfield fitness boostJerome Binnom-Williams is available for Chesterfield after making his return from an ankle injury against Swindon earlier this month.The left-back had been out since the summer after suffering a serious ankle problem during pre-season.Matt Briggs is back in training after an injury while Wigan's Jordan Flores has left hospital after his car crash during his loan spell at Chesterfield last month.Striker Chris O'Grady has been nursing a back injury and a calf problem, forcing him to miss the draw at Swindon last time out.Liam McAlinden is set to start again for Exeter in attack.McAlinden replaced Reuben Reid in the Grecians' 2-0 win against Grimsby and scored for the second successive game.Midfielder Lloyd James is available for selection after serving a one-game ban last weekend, although Jake Taylor could retain his place.Robbie Simpson, Ryan Brunt, Luke Croll and Jordan Tillson remain sidelined.

