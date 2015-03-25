 
  1. Football
  2. Chesterfield

Chesterfield V Exeter at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

16 November 2017 04:00
Defender Jerome Binnom-Williams hands Chesterfield fitness boost

Jerome Binnom-Williams is available for Chesterfield after making his return from an ankle injury against Swindon earlier this month.

The left-back had been out since the summer after suffering a serious ankle problem during pre-season.

Matt Briggs is back in training after an injury while Wigan's Jordan Flores has left hospital after his car crash during his loan spell at Chesterfield last month.

Striker Chris O'Grady has been nursing a back injury and a calf problem, forcing him to miss the draw at Swindon last time out.

Liam McAlinden is set to start again for Exeter in attack.

McAlinden replaced Reuben Reid in the Grecians' 2-0 win against Grimsby and scored for the second successive game.

Midfielder Lloyd James is available for selection after serving a one-game ban last weekend, although Jake Taylor could retain his place.

Robbie Simpson, Ryan Brunt, Luke Croll and Jordan Tillson remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as