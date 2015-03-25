Chesterfield V Exeter at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Jerome Binnom-Williams is available for Chesterfield after making his return from an ankle injury against Swindon earlier this month.
The left-back had been out since the summer after suffering a serious ankle problem during pre-season.
Matt Briggs is back in training after an injury while Wigan's Jordan Flores has left hospital after his car crash during his loan spell at Chesterfield last month.
Striker Chris O'Grady has been nursing a back injury and a calf problem, forcing him to miss the draw at Swindon last time out.
Liam McAlinden is set to start again for Exeter in attack.
McAlinden replaced Reuben Reid in the Grecians' 2-0 win against Grimsby and scored for the second successive game.
Midfielder Lloyd James is available for selection after serving a one-game ban last weekend, although Jake Taylor could retain his place.
Robbie Simpson, Ryan Brunt, Luke Croll and Jordan Tillson remain sidelined.
Source: PAR