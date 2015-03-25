 
Chesterfield V Coventry at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

01 September 2017 11:17
Bradley Barry misses out as Chesterfield take on Coventry

Chesterfield will be without Bradley Barry at home to Coventry on Saturday.

The summer signing had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher during the defeat at Newport last weekend with a suspected bone fracture in his leg and he looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Andy Kellett replaced him in south Wales and the Wigan loan player will probably make his full debut on the left side against the Sky Blues.

Diego De Girolamo, Zak Jules and Matt Briggs have joined the club since that 4-1 loss to Newport and all three are in contention to make their Chesterfield debuts.

Coventry also have a new face available in the shape of Tom Davies.

The defender moved to the Ricoh Arena from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee on Thursday to become City manager Mark Robins' 13th signing of the summer and he could go straight into the team.

Liam O'Brien has had a less than confident start to the season and Robins may decide to replace him in goal with Lee Burge, who is fit again after a shoulder problem.

The likes of Peter Vincenti, Stuart Beavon and Ben Stevenson are also options for Robins as he looks to halt a three-game losing run.

Source: PAR

