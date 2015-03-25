Chesterfield V Cheltenham at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Jack Lester set to be in charge of Chesterfield against CheltenhamChesterfield are expected to announce Jack Lester as their new manager ahead of the home game against Cheltenham.Lester, who scored 94 goals for Chesterfield as a player between 2007 and 2013 and won the League Two title with the Spireites, should take training on Friday morning before being officially revealed as Gary Caldwell's successor at a press conference that afternoon.The 41-year-old will take over a squad that has lost seven of its 10 League Two matches this season, leaving the Blues second-bottom of the Football League.He will be unable to call Bradley Barry, who is suspended, while fellow defender Zak Jules was carried off on a stretcher against Yeovil in midweek and the club are still assessing the severity of his injury.Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson could name an unchanged line-up for the trip to Derbyshire.The Robins recorded a resounding 3-0 victory over Mansfield in midweek and have no fresh injury concerns.Former Chelsea defender Alex Davey is still awaiting his Town debut after being an unused substitute in the two games since he joined the club.Striker Jaanai Gordon remains sidelined with a serious knee problem, while defender Jordon Forster is another long-term injury casualty.

Source: PAR

