Chesterfield V Carlisle at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Louis Reed misses Chesterfield's clash with CarlisleChesterfield will be without the suspended Louis Reed against Carlisle.Reed received his fifth yellow card of the season during the defeat at Cambridge and the midfielder will serve a one-match ban. Scott Wiseman was forced off with an injury in that game but he has been having injections and Blues boss Jack Lester is hopeful the defender will be fit.Midfielder Jordan Flores is likely to miss out after he was involved in a car crash this week. The 22-year-old, on loan from Wigan, is having his injuries assessed by a specialist.Goalkeeper Tommy Lee will make his long-awaited return to the squad after a shoulder injury if he comes through training on Friday but striker Chris O'Grady (back) will probably remain out.Carlisle could have Danny Grainger back in their squad.The defender was absent with an unspecified injury against Notts County last week but has resumed training and could feature at Meadow Lane.Gary Liddle's wife is about to go into labour, which puts a doubt over his involvement, but defender Tom Parkes is back from a four-match ban.Jason Kennedy and John O'Sullivan are both injured.

Source: PAR

